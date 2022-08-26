One arrested after incident at Metropolis Resort

The ECPD expects to release more information later today.
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One person is in custody after an incident at the Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department says several officers and an ambulance were called to the hotel around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Police are not yet releasing any details on the incident, but have confirmed one person was arrested at the scene and there is no threat to the community.

We are expecting to learn more information later today, and will bring you the latest details as we get them.

