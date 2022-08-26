Police: 3-year-old shoots himself after getting gun from unlocked case

A toddler shot himself while playing with gun, police say. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Tuberville and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A toddler in Florida shot and killed himself while playing with a gun he was able to get his hands on, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday.

WCJB reports the gun went off at around 6 p.m. and hit the child.

Police said two other juveniles witnessed the shooting.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate word if any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting
John Stender
Passenger in girl scout hit and run released
A 93-year-old man died after the crash Tuesday morning on Eau Claire’s south side.
1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
2nd homicide charge filed against Superior police officer after deadly drunk driving crash
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii.
Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP
Tips on making healthy and affordable school lunches.
UW Health: Growing minds require more fruits and vegetables during the school year
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Testimony of Meadows, Powell sought in Ga. election probe; Kemp fights subpoena