School District of La Crosse continuing referendum discussions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the School District of La Crosse continues to meet with the community about its upcoming referendum, some voters remain opposed to the $194.7 million proposal.

The money from the referendum would go towards the construction of a new high school at the Trane Technologies site on Pammel Creek Road, merging Central and Logan high schools together under one roof.

If the new high school is built, then students from the district’s three middle schools would move into the former high school buildings, which district administration says would create an annual savings of $4.5 million.

The referendum question will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, and the district is holding information sessions until then to meet directly with community members that wish to learn more about the plan.

“We want folks to show up to the polls well informed, we want them to have their questions answered,” Superintendent Aaron Engel said following a Thursday session at Longfellow Middle School. “We want them to understand the issue as best they can so they can make a decision that’s good for them.”

While the proposal has its supporters, it has also drawn criticism from people like La Crosse resident Karla Doolittle, who has concerns about the referendum’s price tag.

“It doesn’t include the interest rate,” Doolittle expressed. “What is the interest rate, does anybody know the interest rate?”

Doolittle also believes there’s been a lack of transparency from district officials throughout the referendum process.

“You still need $81 million, according to the school district, of improvements, and maintenance, and infrastructure for the other schools, so how long is it before we get another referendum posed to us,” Doolittle said. “There’s also no competition field at the new location, so when do we get referendum for that, so it seems like there’s just these little things that add on.”

There are also concerns over the location of the new school, which would make students living on La Crosse’s northside have to travel across town to Pammel Creek Road.

Some northside residents have begun displaying their objection to the referendum, with signs saying “Save Logan, Vote No” appearing in the community over the last week.

While Engel understands their position, he says the district will not be abandoning the northside if the referendum passes.

“Logan High School will still be there, it will be a middle school, the building will be there, we’ve invested in the northside at Northside Elementary, and we’ll continue to do so at Swanson Field,” Engel detailed. “The northside is a strong part of La Crosse, and we look to continue to invest in that community and those neighborhoods.”

The district will continue to hold information sessions about the referendum over the coming weeks, with the next being set for Sept. 7 at Longfellow Middle School.

A list of FAQs about the referendum is also available on the district’s website.

