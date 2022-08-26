Sparta High School student killed in crash Thursday night

TOWN OF SPARTA (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night near Sparta.

The teenager, identified as incoming Sparta High School junior James Dean Olson, who went by J.D., died in the crash, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Olson’s vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of County Highway BC and Fairway Road, about four miles northwest of the City of Sparta. The vehicle rolled over and stopped in a shallow creek at the bottom of the embankment. Friends and family began looking for Olson once he did not arrive to where he was headed and found the crash at 10:50 p.m. Thursday. First responders were called to the scene of the crash, where they pronounced Olson, who was still in the vehicle, dead at the scene.

The Sparta Area School District released a statement about the crash, stating that they will be providing support for other students at Sparta High School.

“The Sparta Area School District would like to extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to J.D.’s family, friends, and all who knew him,” the statement said. “As a District, we will be establishing a support plan that we will be sharing with families to assist students during this tragedy.”

The Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Area Fire District, Sparta Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Medical Examiner assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the crash. County Highway BC was closed for about three hours due to the crash, which remains under investigation.

