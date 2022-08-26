Stanley PD receives complaints of unlocked vehicles being entered

Stanley Police Department urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s,...
Stanley Police Department urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s, homes, etc. are always locked.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Stanley Police Department is informing the public of “multiple” unlocked vehicles that were entered during the overnight hours.

Stanley Police Department says in a social post via their Facebook Page that this occurred in the area of the 200 block of Third Avenue as well as 500 block of East First Avenue, at a minimum. The complaints are under investigation. Stanley Police Department in their social post urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s, homes, etc. are always locked.

You can submit a tip to Chippewa County Crime Stoppers here. Tips can also be made on their mobile app or by calling 715.944.3949.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
Michael Shillin is sentenced.
Former Altoona financial advisor sentenced in federal fraud case
Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish...
Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture

Latest News

Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee....
5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital
The fatal single-vehicle crash happened about four miles northwest of Sparta.
Sparta High School student killed in crash Thursday night
The fundraiser aims support Backyard Dreams
FORE: The 2nd Annual Kasper Classic is raising money to make kids’ dreams come true
2nd Annual Kasper Classic
2nd Annual Kasper Classic 3 - 8/26/2022