Stanley PD receives complaints of unlocked vehicles being entered
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Stanley Police Department is informing the public of “multiple” unlocked vehicles that were entered during the overnight hours.
Stanley Police Department says in a social post via their Facebook Page that this occurred in the area of the 200 block of Third Avenue as well as 500 block of East First Avenue, at a minimum. The complaints are under investigation. Stanley Police Department in their social post urges community members to ensure that their vehicles, garages, RV’s, homes, etc. are always locked.
You can submit a tip to Chippewa County Crime Stoppers here. Tips can also be made on their mobile app or by calling 715.944.3949.
