2nd annual Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival

Ten local bands and artists around the Chippewa Valley are participating in the 2nd annual...
Ten local bands and artists around the Chippewa Valley are participating in the 2nd annual Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2nd annual Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival faced the rainy weather at The Brewing Projekt.

With local artists and musicians from around the Chippewa Valley, community members were able to go out, listen to live music and look at local artwork. Ten bands played at this year’s event, with a jazz jam session finishing off the evening.

“I looked out into the crowd today and I saw them all excited about the music and how engaged they were and on such a bleary, rainy day to see so many people pouring in here, it was awesome,” Joe Lustek, Event Coordinator, said.

Lustek said there are already conversations about future events, and he is looking forward to next year’s Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival.

Additional information about the festival can be found on its website.

