Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return

Karl Vielhaber
Karl Vielhaber(kttc)
By Darian Leddy and Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A family is rejoicing after their late father’s stolen bike was returned. The bike was stolen out of the family’s garage last week.

The bike belonged to Karl Vielhaber who died on August 13, 2022 from a brain tumor. He was diagnosed in April 2021. His family lived in Wisconsin for 18 years, but after word of Karl’s of diagnosis, they moved to Rochester to be closer to Mayo Clinic.

He had a custom Scott Spark RC 900 orange and black bike that he passed down to his 15-year-old son, as a way to let him know he would always be with him.

Karl’s wife Jennifer decided to make a Facebook post, asking for help with finding the bike. She said she didn’t anticipate the response it received. As of Saturday, it’s gotten nearly 3,000 shares.

Friday night at 10, someone rang the Vielhaber’s doorbell, Karl’s bike in tow. Jennifer says they were vague about how they found it, but she didn’t press. Just thanked them profusely.

“It means so much to us. Today marks 2 weeks since Karl passed,” Jennifer said.

