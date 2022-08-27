Nurse reminds parents to stay up to date on childhood vaccinations ahead of school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the school year set to begin Thursday, it’s important parents keep their kids, and others, healthy by staying on schedule with their childhood vaccinations.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), school immunization rates for the 2021-2022 school year were 88.7 percent. That’s a 3.2 percent drop from the previous school year.

Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said it was easy to fall behind on childhood immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now important to get back on track.

She warns kids who aren’t vaccinated can be susceptible to dangerous illnesses like measles or polio.

She also said people who are unsure whether vaccination is safe or which shots their kids need should speak with their health care provider.

“If you have questions on what immunizations your child needs, please call your health care provider,” Gosbin said. “They will be able to tell you right away what they need, what they’re behind on, what’s upcoming.”

According to DHS, Wisconsin kindergarteners must get the DTaP, Polio, MMR, Hepatits-B and chickenpox vaccines to go to public school. Families can file for medical or religious exemptions.

Gosbin said there are several other vaccines you child should get even though they aren’t required.

