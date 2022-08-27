Prison supervisor arrested for having sex with inmate

STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) — A female prison supervisor has been arrested for allegedly having repeated sexual encounters with an inmate in her office.

The Racine Journal Times reported Saturday that sheriff’s investigators received allegations Wednesday that the 37-year-old Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Investigators learned she had given the inmate a cellphone and seized the device. They found photos and messages that supported the allegations.

The inmate told investigators he had sex with the supervisor between 20 and 40 times since April.

Investigators confronted the supervisor on Thursday. She is being held in the Racine County Jail on $1.1 million cash bail.

The Associated Press is not naming the supervisor because she has not yet been charged.