Nate Otto begins campaign for 68th assembly district seat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One state assembly candidate started his campaign for the November general election.

Nate Otto held his first campaign event, focusing on broadband access, protecting woodlands and waterways and reproductive health as some of his primary campaigning points.

Otto said he’s noticed a lot of extreme partisanship in the state and wants to bring an open dialogue about politics back to Madison.

“I believe that a good legislator is a good listener, and I may not agree with what the voter has to say, but I don’t know if the voter knows something I may not know, or have a perspective I may not have considered,” Otto said. “So, I’m here to represent all of the people, all of the voters of the 68th Assembly District, whether you are a rural farmer, whether you are tech support in Eau Claire.”

Otto will be running as a Democrat against Republican Karen Hurd in Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District in the general election on November 8.

