Nate Otto begins campaign for 68th assembly district seat

Nate Otto began his campaign against Karen Hurd as a representative for the 68th Assembly...
Nate Otto began his campaign against Karen Hurd as a representative for the 68th Assembly District.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One state assembly candidate started his campaign for the November general election.

Nate Otto held his first campaign event, focusing on broadband access, protecting woodlands and waterways and reproductive health as some of his primary campaigning points.

Otto said he’s noticed a lot of extreme partisanship in the state and wants to bring an open dialogue about politics back to Madison.

“I believe that a good legislator is a good listener, and I may not agree with what the voter has to say, but I don’t know if the voter knows something I may not know, or have a perspective I may not have considered,” Otto said. “So, I’m here to represent all of the people, all of the voters of the 68th Assembly District, whether you are a rural farmer, whether you are tech support in Eau Claire.”

Otto will be running as a Democrat against Republican Karen Hurd in Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District in the general election on November 8.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee....
5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital
Bat Sightings
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
Investigators believe that the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger.
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
Ash tree
Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to avoid ash trees when placing deer stands
Jennifer Vielhaber with her late husband Karl's recovered bike
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return

Latest News

Investigators believe that the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger.
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
2nd Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival
2nd Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival
SportScene 13 - Saturday (8/27/22)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (8/27/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (8/27/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (8/27/22)