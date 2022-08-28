Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday

By Jimmie Kaska
Aug. 28, 2022
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning.

According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures

St. Croix County Dispatch received a call at 6:03 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 that a person needed medical attention at a home on the 600 block of North 2nd Street. Investigators believe that the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger, according to a release from the Police Department.

A suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail awaiting charges.

The name of the man who died is being withheld pending notification of family.

Assisting the New Richmond Police Department were St. Croix County Dispatch, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Police Department, River Falls Police Department, New Richmond EMS and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

