The Wisconsin DNR held wildfire training in Jackson Co.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several fire departments across western Wisconsin came together to practice fighting wildfires in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

Organized by the Wisconsin Department of Resources, the training is designed to prepare local firefighters for the worst.

Wildfires can be a concern for the badger state with some areas at higher risk than others.

“It’s almost an entirely different kind of training of that structural fire component they’re used to putting out,” said Michael Hillstrom, he is one of the organizers of the training session and with the DNR. “When you have a wildfire coming through in many houses, that’s a much bigger scale thing.”

Fire units were spread across several miles keeping a radius allowing for planning to keep up with the pace of a wild fire.

“I don’t know where any truck is going to be at any given time... this map over here will give you a little bit of an idea of the time points of where they’re going to be,” said Hillstrom.

Fire units would continue spreading out over time widening the perimeter. Staying farther apart also helps them target areas at higher risk.

“Assess some of these driveways, some of these houses that are are prone to destruction during the wildfire. Maybe educate the public on what they can do to make their house better,” said Jody Stocker, the chief of the Black River Falls Fire Department.

Hillstrom said 200 residents agreed to have fire fighters go on their property for the wildfire training exercise. He even sent letters out to remind residents as well.

Water stations are also included in the training to help firefighters know how to refill and get back battling the flames.

In addition to the training, Jack Workman Emergency Management Coordinator with the Jackson County Sherriff’s office want to remind residents to also be ready.

“if you’re evacuating, you want to be able to just grab that bag and go... And that way, if you need it to... spend the night at a hotel... it’s already planned for,” said Workman.

However, as any expert would point out, no one can be exactly sure how a wild fire would play out.

“I kind of think about it as if we were playing sports. You don’t just go out and throw a perfect spiral the first time you pick up a football or make a hole in one,” said Workman.

And when it’s never a game when it comes to saving lives.

