1 firefighter hurt after structure fire in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One firefighter is hurt after a structure fire in Rice Lake Saturday.

According to a media release from Rice Lake Fire Department, around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 28, Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2173 21 1/8 Street in the Township of Rice Lake.

The media release from Rice Lake Fire Department says upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke a flame showing from the garage, and they found that the roof had already collapsed. RLFD crew was informed all occupants were out of the home. RLFD attacked the fire and was able to stop the fire from extending into the home. RLFD says the garage was a total loss

The cause of this fire is under investigation by RLFD.

The media release from Rice Lake Fire Department says there was one firefighter that suffered injury and no one else was hurt. Two Engines, one Tender and a command vehicle and one mutual aid tender from Bear Lake-Haugen Fire were used. Twelve Rice Lake firefighters responded to the incident.

