$12,000 raised for Boys and Girls Clubs

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Nearly two weeks after its Golf Outing, F-45 met the Boys and Girls club in Eau Claire to present a check to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

F-45 Training, which is a fitness facility in Eau Claire, hosted the Golf Outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course on Aug.19. After raising $9,500 last year, this year’s event raised $12,000.

The Director of Resource Development for the Boys and Girls Clubs, Angela Payne, says this money will help its After School Program.

“It’s going to help provide over 2,500 hours of programming for the kids for after school. And it costs us about $15 a day to be able to for us to serve the kids. So it’s definitely a huge help and it’s great to have such amazing partners in the community that are willing to help us out with that,” Payne said.

The Boys and Girls Club After School Program costs $15 per year, and runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every week day.

