5 people hurt after crash involving camper near Cumberland Sunday

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people are hurt after a crash involving two trucks and a camper being towed by one of the trucks Sunday morning near Cumberland.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that the crash, which happened at the intersection of County Highway P and 19th Avenue south of Cumberland at 11:03 a.m. on Sunday, was caused by the driver of a truck going through a stop sign and crashing into a truck towing a large camper.

According to the release, the driver of the truck that failed to stop at the sign was taken to Cumberland Hospital with injuries as a result of the crash. There were four people in the truck towing the camper, with two people treated and released on scene, one person taken to Cumberland Hospital with injuries and one person flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with serious injuries.

County Highway P was closed for an hour while crews worked to clear the scene. The Sheriff’s Department credited Rich’s Towing, Davis Auto and S & R Towing for their assistance in cleaning up the roadway and assisting on scene.

Five people were hurt after a truck crashed into a vehicle towing a large camper in Barron County near Cumberland, Wis. on Aug. 28, 2022. (Barron County Sheriff's Department)

