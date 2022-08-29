The annual Buckshot Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin is returning to Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For four decades, the Buckshot Run has been raising money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The annual run is returning to Carson Park with a 2-mile corporate run on August 30th and a 2-mile and 5-mile run on Saturday, September 3rd. There will also be a kid’s dash.

There will be food trucks on both days to help runners fuel up or refuel.

On Saturday’s event, there will be live music throughout the day.

Ashley Hansen with Special Olympics Wisconsin says the Buckshot Run typically draws thousands of participants, but since the pandemic, the numbers have gone down. She adds the numbers have been steadily climbing back up.

Hansen also says it means a lot to the athletes to see the community come out to show their support.

“It’s really important for our athletes to see that community support at their sporting events and everything. They don’t necessarily get a large crowd and to see community members coming out supporting them, it makes them feel a part of the community and what they’re doing is important,” Hansen said.

Also, for the 5th year in a row WIN Technology is the presenting sponsor. Derek Muck, who works for WIN, says the company is excited to be a part of helping put on the Buckshot Run and helping raise funds for a good cause.

“We have other big companies that come in to run on a corporate night and then you get to see all the families and the weekend and have the kids dash and it’s just really cool to have a local cause like this to support,” Muck said.

All of the money raised from the Buckshot Run goes back into Special Olympics Wisconsin to support its athletes.

Online registration ends August 29th at 4 pm. If you miss the online registration window, you can still register on the day of Saturday’s event starting at 7:30 am. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.