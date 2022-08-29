Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns

The closure was prompted by excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dollar General in Cadott has been ordered to close temporarily by the Cadott Fire Department due to safety concerns.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Cadott Police Department said that excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area posed a safety hazard for employees and customers, prompting the closure.

Additionally, the Police Department said that they would investigate threats made towards Dollar General and its staff because of its closure. In the post, the Police Department said, “Threats of property destruction and personal injury will not be tolerated and are subject to arrest and fines! Please exercise good judgement and patience during this inconvenience that affects all of us that utilize the Cadott Dollar General.”

The post added that the Dollar General stores in Lake Wissota and Stanley remained open and urged patience until Dollar General was able to reopen the Cadott store.

