Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dollar General in Cadott has been ordered to close temporarily by the Cadott Fire Department due to safety concerns.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Cadott Police Department said that excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area posed a safety hazard for employees and customers, prompting the closure.

Additionally, the Police Department said that they would investigate threats made towards Dollar General and its staff because of its closure. In the post, the Police Department said, “Threats of property destruction and personal injury will not be tolerated and are subject to arrest and fines! Please exercise good judgement and patience during this inconvenience that affects all of us that utilize the Cadott Dollar General.”

The post added that the Dollar General stores in Lake Wissota and Stanley remained open and urged patience until Dollar General was able to reopen the Cadott store.

Tho those who may not know, the Dollar General in Cadott has currently been ordered closed by the fire department due to... Posted by Cadott Police Department on Sunday, August 28, 2022

