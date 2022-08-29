CREW OF ST. PAUL’S CHURCH WEEKLY THRIFT SALE

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to recognize the entire crew of St. Paul’s church’s weekly thrift sale in Bloomer with your Sunshine Award. Every Thursday and Friday, from spring thru fall, these people are there receiving, cleaning, fixing, displaying, and selling the hundreds of items they offer for sale at the huge sale building at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, and they do it with smiles. They are all hard workers and they are there hot or cold, rain or shine, always very friendly and helpful.

Loretta Lunderville and Barbara Westerberg

