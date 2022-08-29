Eau Claire man facing child sex crime charge

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is facing a child sex crime charge.

50-year-old Travis Fraze is facing a charge of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

According to a criminal complaint, on or around Aug. 28, 2022 authorities learned that citizens had taken upon themselves to pose as an underage woman in an attempt to investigate persons perpetuating child sex crimes via the internet. These citizens are not associated with law enforcement. They used an ad on the internet to begin a chat with Fraze.

The citizens posed as a 14-year-old girl.

The criminal complaint says after weeks of explicit chats and receipt of explicit images from Fraze they set a meeting with Fraze at a location in Eau Claire on Aug. 28, 2022. In an interview with authorities Fraze acknowledged that he had made a poor decision and that he needed help. He said that he needed and wanted help and has needed help with sex addiction in the past. Fraze said he was previously investigated for alleged child sex crimes in Texas, but he was never charged.

Accroding to the criminal complaint, Fraze said that weeks before the interview he downloaded the Meet Me app. Fraze began talking with the “14-year-old.” Fraze confirmed that the conversation with the “14-year-old” was sexually explicit.

Fraze is due back in Court Sept. 6.

