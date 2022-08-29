Evers, DWD announce Advanced Manufacturing Technical Education Equipment Grants

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eleven school districts are set to receive new education grants.

According to a media release from The office of the Governor, Governor Tony Evers, Gov. Evers together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, is announcing eleven Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs.

The media release says the grants are funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, and are intended to help prepare over 1,400 students for a wide range of careers.

“We are committed to helping Wisconsin’s young people get the kind of high-demand, high-skill job training they need to be prepared to join our state’s workforce,” Evers said. “This is exactly the kind of collaboration and initiative we strive for in our relationships with school districts, employers, and our agency partners to help support student’s success and bolster the future of our workforce in some of Wisconsin’s most critical industries.”

The new awards include the following school districts: Medford Area Public School District, Whitehall School District, Clintonville Public School District, Augusta Area School District, New Auburn School District, Cedar Grove-Belgium School District, Westby Area School District, Unified School District of Antigo, Fall Creek School District, Northern Ozaukee School District, and West Allis-West Milwaukee School District.

For additional information view the full media release from the Office of the Governor is available here. Additional information about Wisconsin Fast Forward is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.