Evers, DWD announce Advanced Manufacturing Technical Education Equipment Grants

The media release says the grants are funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, and...
The media release says the grants are funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, and are intended to help prepare over 1,400 students for a wide range of careers.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Eleven school districts are set to receive new education grants.

According to a media release from The office of the Governor, Governor Tony Evers, Gov. Evers together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, is announcing eleven Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs.

The media release says the grants are funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, and are intended to help prepare over 1,400 students for a wide range of careers.

“We are committed to helping Wisconsin’s young people get the kind of high-demand, high-skill job training they need to be prepared to join our state’s workforce,” Evers said. “This is exactly the kind of collaboration and initiative we strive for in our relationships with school districts, employers, and our agency partners to help support student’s success and bolster the future of our workforce in some of Wisconsin’s most critical industries.”

The new awards include the following school districts: Medford Area Public School District, Whitehall School District, Clintonville Public School District, Augusta Area School District, New Auburn School District, Cedar Grove-Belgium School District, Westby Area School District, Unified School District of Antigo, Fall Creek School District, Northern Ozaukee School District, and West Allis-West Milwaukee School District.

For additional information view the full media release from the Office of the Governor is available here. Additional information about Wisconsin Fast Forward is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee....
5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital
Investigators believe that the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger.
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
Bat Sightings
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept....
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Latest News

According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of...
Opioid overdose prevention workshop in Altoona
Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
"We're very lucky that our community supported our referendum right as COVID hit."
Elk Mound Schools projects funded by referendum near completion
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry