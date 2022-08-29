Fairfax Pool closes out summer season with dog swim

A local pool closes out its summer season with a dog swim event Sunday afternoon.
A local pool closes out its summer season with a dog swim event Sunday afternoon.(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local pool closes out its summer season with a dog swim event Sunday afternoon.

The Fairfax Pool closed out its pool to humans to allow for our furry four legged friends to enjoy a dip before the pool closes for the year.

People from Eau Claire came out despite the rainy conditions.

Christine Mohr told WEAU that the event was not going to be canceled or cut short so as long as there was no lightning.

The pool was closed to the public on Friday and the waters were adjusted for the dogs safety on Saturday.

Vendors were there along with refreshments for the pet owners.

Mohr says the community looks forward to this event every years since it started.

“The community enjoys it, they come out, they look forward to it every year, so it’s a great community event everyone enjoys... Just a way to give back and give the dogs a safe place to swim.”

Remember for next year to bring your dog’s proof of vaccinations and the fee to join.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee....
5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital
Bat Sightings
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
Investigators believe that the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger.
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
Ash tree
Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to avoid ash trees when placing deer stands
Jennifer Vielhaber with her late husband Karl's recovered bike
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return

Latest News

Jaquish Farms in Eau Claire county brought back their sunflower maze, and it was all for a good...
Local farm brings back sunflower maze for a good cause
SkyWarn 13 Web WX (8/28/22)
Nate Otto began his campaign against Karen Hurd as a representative for the 68th Assembly...
Nate Otto begins campaign for 68th assembly district seat
Investigators believe that the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger.
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
2nd Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival
2nd Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival