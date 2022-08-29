Fairfax Pool closes out summer season with dog swim

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local pool closes out its summer season with a dog swim event Sunday afternoon.

The Fairfax Pool closed out its pool to humans to allow for our furry four legged friends to enjoy a dip before the pool closes for the year.

People from Eau Claire came out despite the rainy conditions.

Christine Mohr told WEAU that the event was not going to be canceled or cut short so as long as there was no lightning.

The pool was closed to the public on Friday and the waters were adjusted for the dogs safety on Saturday.

Vendors were there along with refreshments for the pet owners.

Mohr says the community looks forward to this event every years since it started.

“The community enjoys it, they come out, they look forward to it every year, so it’s a great community event everyone enjoys... Just a way to give back and give the dogs a safe place to swim.”

Remember for next year to bring your dog’s proof of vaccinations and the fee to join.

