Heavy traffic expected during UW-La Crosse move-in week

(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Heavy traffic is expected during UW-La Crosse move-in week.

According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, motorists should expect heavy traffic around UW-La Crosse during student move-in week Aug. 31 -Sept. 4. New and returning students will be moving into campus residence halls each day between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

This will lead to increased traffic along some of La Crosse’s busiest streets, including:

  • Badger Street
  • Campbell Road
  • Oakland Street
  • Pine Street
  • Vine Street
  • West Avenue

UW-La Crosse in their media release says motorists should also note that parts of La Crosse Street adjacent to campus are under construction. During move-in week, traffic guides will be located around campus to help assist students and families in finding their residence halls.

The first day for fall semester classes at UW-La Crosse is Sept. 6.

