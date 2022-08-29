Heavy traffic expected during UW-La Crosse move-in week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Heavy traffic is expected during UW-La Crosse move-in week.

According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, motorists should expect heavy traffic around UW-La Crosse during student move-in week Aug. 31 -Sept. 4. New and returning students will be moving into campus residence halls each day between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

This will lead to increased traffic along some of La Crosse’s busiest streets, including:

Badger Street

Campbell Road

Oakland Street

Pine Street

Vine Street

West Avenue

UW-La Crosse in their media release says motorists should also note that parts of La Crosse Street adjacent to campus are under construction. During move-in week, traffic guides will be located around campus to help assist students and families in finding their residence halls.

The first day for fall semester classes at UW-La Crosse is Sept. 6.

