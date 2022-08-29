Man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase charged

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Milwaukee, Wis. man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after a high-speed chase is charged.

Court records show 22-year-old Me L. Htoo is facing the charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, a vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100mph on Interstate 94 entered Eau Claire County Thursday evening. Eau Claire Police were not involved in the chase but did set up stop sticks and were in position to assist other law enforcement agencies if needed. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing near the go-kart area of Metropolis Resort. The driver of the vehicle, Me L. Htoo of Milwaukee, fled on foot and was found by K-9 Bolt before being taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle was searched by Deputies and State Patrol who said a suspected methamphetamine pipe was found inside of the vehicle. The methamphetamine pipe was field tested, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

The general manager at Metropolis Resort says there is no damage to the go-kart area.

