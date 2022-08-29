Northside La Crosse parents, business owners stand against school district’s referendum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of parents, business owners, and community members from La Crosse’s northside are standing against the School District of La Crosse’s upcoming referendum.

According to Vicki Markussen of Engage Greater La Crosse, a survey of more than 90 members of the North La Crosse Business Association revealed 86% of respondents are opposed to the $194.7 million consolidated high school proposal.

One of the biggest concerns for parents like Tami Plourde is the location of the new school, which would be at the Trane Technologies site on Pammel Creek Road.

“We, as many other businesses up here on the northside, rely on that ability to be within the proximity of the education system that our child is involved in,” Plourde said.

Fellow parent Derek Mueller is worried the added difficulties in getting to the school would affect the development of students.

“For those that lack the necessary resources, the 15 minute commute becomes a barrier that directly impacts academic success because it impacts school attendance and co-curricular activity,” Mueller expressed.

While the survey did not ask for alternate solutions, City Council member Andrea Richmond has one in mind.

“Build a middle school,” Richmond opined. “We know the ages of some of the middle schools, so that’s really the answer.”

Markussen believes that plan could lead to the Trane site being used in more beneficial ways to the entire La Crosse community.

“That has potential for single-family homes that will attract the families, that will attract the students that will help grow our enrollment in the school district,” Markussen explained.

The school district has held firm that the new high school is the best way to address its budgetary limitations in maintaining aging buildings, which has been caused by declining enrollment and a lack of funding from the State Legislature.

Feedback from the community will continue to be gathered at information sessions until Nov. 8, with the next one being set for Sept. 7 at Longfellow Middle School.

