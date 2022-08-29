Opioid overdose prevention workshop in Altoona

According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of...
According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention encourage the public to attend an upcoming workshop to learn more about opioid use, overdose prevention, and local support groups and resources.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -According to Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention encourage the public to attend an upcoming workshop to learn more about opioid use, overdose prevention, and local support groups and resources.

“At our What Do You Know About Opioids workshop, you’ll learn how to recognize the signs and how to respond to a potential overdose,” Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, Public Health Specialist, said. “Familiarizing yourself with local resources like this is a meaningful way to honor the many people in our community who are deeply impacted by overdoses.”

Eau Claire City-County Heath Department says attendees will receive training on how to give Narcan and can take home one box of Narcan Nasal Spray. The next workshop is scheduled to be held on Sept. 14 from 5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. in Altoona.

You can register for the workshop and learn more information on the City of Eau Claire website here.

The full media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee....
5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital
Investigators believe that the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger.
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
Bat Sightings
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept....
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Latest News

Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
The media release says the grants are funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, and...
Evers, DWD announce Advanced Manufacturing Technical Education Equipment Grants
"We're very lucky that our community supported our referendum right as COVID hit."
Elk Mound Schools projects funded by referendum near completion
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry