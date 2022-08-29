Opioid overdose prevention workshop in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -According to Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention encourage the public to attend an upcoming workshop to learn more about opioid use, overdose prevention, and local support groups and resources.

“At our What Do You Know About Opioids workshop, you’ll learn how to recognize the signs and how to respond to a potential overdose,” Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, Public Health Specialist, said. “Familiarizing yourself with local resources like this is a meaningful way to honor the many people in our community who are deeply impacted by overdoses.”

Eau Claire City-County Heath Department says attendees will receive training on how to give Narcan and can take home one box of Narcan Nasal Spray. The next workshop is scheduled to be held on Sept. 14 from 5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. in Altoona.

You can register for the workshop and learn more information on the City of Eau Claire website here.

The full media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.