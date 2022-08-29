PATTY KORINEK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Patty Korinek for the Sunshine Award. Patty is disabled and has limited income yet still manages to go out of her way to help her neighbors by making them desserts, helping with rides, etc. She has major back problems, yet still helps everyone, then tries to make it to Eau Claire on weekends to see family and help them. She is a blessing to be around. She never gets credit or appreciation like she deserves. She brightens the day and deserves to be recognized. I love and admire her immensely.

Candy Paulsen

