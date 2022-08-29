Residents of Mississippi’s capital prepare for flooding

A Mississippi mayor urged residents to flee ahead of rising floodwaters. (CNN/CITY OF PEARL GOVERNMENT/WAPT/WLBT/BRANDON CLEMENT/LSM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Jackson residents are moving belongings out of their homes while others are stocking up on sandbags in anticipation of the Pearl River flooding Mississippi’s capital city.

Officials have not implemented a mandatory evacuation order but the city’s mayor urged anyone who could leave to do so immediately.

Officials said residents risk fending for themselves if they choose to stay home.

Oscar Day, an inventory control worker at a sandbag distribution site, said Sunday that Jackson residents have started preparing their homes for potential flood damage earlier than they did in 2020.

Experts predict the Pearl River will crest at 35.5 feet on Monday.

The city estimates that up to 150 homes could be impacted by that night.

