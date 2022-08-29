Several people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9:48 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near 530th Avenue Hager City, Wis. in Oak Grove Township.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in their media release says a driver in an SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 10 with two juvenile children. A driver in a car was traveling eastbound. The car drove left of center and entered the westbound lane, where the SUV tried a maneuver to avoid hitting the car and the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver and two children in the SUV were taken by Allina Ambulance Service to the River Falls Area Hospital with “undetermined injuries.”

The driver of the car was taken by Allina Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department, Allina Ambulance Service and Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash is under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

