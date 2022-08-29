Sex offender to be released and live in Trempealeau County

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Sep. 6 to live in Trempealeau County.

54-year-old Brian Roach will live in the City of Whitehall beginning Sep. 6, according to the Whitehall Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Roach’s release from prison includes extended supervision for five years through 2027 and three years of probation consecutive to extended supervision through 2030. As a condition of his release, Eichman must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a 15-year registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children or his victims.

Roach pleaded no contest and was found guilty of exposing himself to a child and causing mental harm to a child in 2019. Roach was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and five years of extended supervision, as well as three additional years of probation, according to online court records. Roach was previously sentenced to prison for child abuse in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.