Some businesses experience growth during pandemic

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many businesses had to close their doors because of social distancing and health concerns. Some industries are still struggling, but a few were able to grow.

Early pandemic concerns pushed people to spend more time outdoors. Due to this, outside activities like golf were able to prosper.

“Since 2020, a lot of people have started golfing more because that’s a sport they can actually do individually,” Kong Chang, Pine Meadow Golf Course Manager, said. “You can still stay six feet apart and still have fun at it.”

Chang said, that interest in golf hasn’t gone anywhere.

“Just since last year, since I started here, I’ve noticed there’s been an increase in golfing as well as younger kids coming out this past summer,” Kong said. “So, there’s probably been about 60-70% increase in youth playing golf.”

Outdoor activities weren’t the only organizations that experienced growth. Prevea Health staff said their app had increased activity.

“Prior to the pandemic, our usage was in totality with our patients and who was an active online portal user. Who was an active MyPrevea user,” Erin Choate, Prevea Health Director of Front Office Revenue and Operations, said. “We hovered between 40 and 50% upon implementation.”

But over two years later with a global pandemic, those numbers rose.

“Now, we hold steady as an organization around almost between 70-73% of our patients are active MyPrevea users,” Choate said. “So, they’ve used and logged in to the functionality recently.”

Prevea staff said the growth comes from how simple the app is to use.

“Patients saw how easy and convenient it was,” Choate said. “so, you continue to use those tools for a smoother and more pleasant health care experience, especially when it comes to appointments, scheduling, or event being able to message a provider.”

Both Chang and Choate said they expect these higher interest levels in golf and the MyPrevea app to continue.

