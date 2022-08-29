EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tracy Kennedy for the Sunshine Award. Tracy is chaplain at Mayo Clinic Health System – Osseo. She has the biggest heart and does such great work for the patients. She recently reached out to a celebrity who was a favorite of a patient, as the patient was unable to attend thier event. The patient then received a phone call from the manager of the celebrity. The patient was so thrilled! There were tears all around. Tracy is truly a gift.

Mitzi Halvorson

