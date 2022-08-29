Trempealeau County Horse confirmed with West Nile Virus

According to a media release from State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection it is the state’s first confirmed case of WNV in a horse this year.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirms that an “unvaccinated yearling Standardbred gelding” in Trempealeau County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to a media release from State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection it is the state’s first confirmed case of WNV in a horse this year.

Wis. DATCP says in their media release that the disease can cause brain inflammation in horses and people, and it is fatal in 30% to 40% of horses showing signs of illness. According to Wis. DATCP, while humans can be infected by WNV, the virus does not pass directly between people and horses. The only route of transmission is from a mosquito bite.

According to Wis. DATCP, the American Association of Equine Practitioners recommends vaccinating for both WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis as part of the core vaccine protocol, meaning all horses should be vaccinated for these diseases. Horse owners also can protect their animals by limiting exposure to mosquitoes.

The full media release from Wis. DATCP is available here.

