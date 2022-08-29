Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday

A 53-year-old woman is the lone suspect in the death of a 48-year-old man Saturday morning at a home in New Richmond.
Marian Smith
Marian Smith(St. Croix County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old woman was charged with homicide on Monday in St. Croix County Court for the death of a 48-year-old man in a New Richmond home on Saturday morning.

Marian Kaitlyn Smith of New Richmond was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer during an initial appearance in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

According to a release from the New Richmond Police Department, 48-year-old Shaun Lewis was found on the floor inside of a residence on the 600 block of North 2nd Street in New Richmond with multiple puncture wounds. Life-saving efforts by first responders were not successful and Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Croix County Dispatch had been called at 6:03 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 about a person that needed medical attention at a home on North 2nd Street.

The address is the same home address listed for Smith in online court records.

Investigators believe the death was an isolated domestic incident and the public is not in danger at this time, according to the release. There are no other suspects sought or in custody.

Smith is being held on a $500,000 cash bond at the St. Croix County Jail with conditions that she not contact the victim’s family or the witness, Smith has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, Sep. 2, according to online court records.

Assisting the New Richmond Police Department were St. Croix County Dispatch, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Police Department, River Falls Police Department, New Richmond EMS and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

