Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash

243 passengers were on the Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri in June
243 passengers were on the Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri in June(Twitter de Dax McDonald @cloudmarooned)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. The troop was presented with the Heroes Award from the American Red Cross.

Four of the 15 scouts who were on that train when it crashed were present to receive the award at the Northshore Golf Club in Harrison.

The scouts were heading back to Appleton from a camp in New Mexico when the train collided with a dump truck at a crossing, causing the train to tip on its side, tossing passengers around.

The scouts jumped into action without hesitation. They helped people escape the wreckage. One scout even tried to save the life of the dump truck driver, who eventually died.

Since making national news, the scouts have been recognized in various ways but told us they were just doing what they had to do in a time of crisis.

Isaac Berken said, “We’re grateful for the opportunity. We’re grateful to the Red Cross for recognizing us. We certainly didn’t ask for this, but we’re thankful. We’re thankful for the opportunity.”

“It changed how I see my life, just trying to be grateful for everything I have. Things can change in an instant. You just never know,” Owen Tierney said.

The troop plans to have the display somewhere inside the church that sponsors them.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee....
5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital
Investigators believe that the incident is isolated and that the public is not in danger.
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
Bat Sightings
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
The closure was prompted by excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area. (FILE...
Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns

Latest News

Racine County prosecutors charged Jacqueline Heidt on Monday with 20 counts of second-degree...
Prison supervisor faces multiple sexual assault charges
Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next...
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI
Woody Knox is restoring a farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
La Crosse referendum
Northside La Crosse parents, business owners stand against school district’s referendum