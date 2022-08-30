Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting

Court records show Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000...
Court records show Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000).(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting.

Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000).

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday. Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto Repair, in reference to embezzlement of business funds by the former shop manager.

The criminal complaint says the Owner said the former shop manager, Ryan Popham, was recently arrested for drug related activity. The Owner had been going through paperwork and noticed “several irregularities” regarding financials. An investigation revealed that Popham had been pocketing cash and checks for jobs that he had done at the shop.

On April 30 authorities met with Popham at the Mondovi Police Department for an interview regarding this case.

According to the criminal complaint, as of Aug. 16, 2021 a total amount of $10,005.28 cash has been confirmed missing. All cash included has either been proven missing or from customers that stated they paid, or more than likely paid, cash for expenses. $17,041.26 has been confirmed missing. This amount may include cash, check, and card payment. A large amount of this amount includes customers whom did not remember how they paid for services. All money listed has been confirmed to have come from customers that stated they paid for work, and the job order was listed as canceled, or incomplete payments. Due to evidence and statements collected, authorities recommended the charge.

Popham is due back in Court Sep. 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
The closure was prompted by excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area. (FILE...
Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns
Five people were hurt after a truck crashed into a vehicle towing a large camper in Barron...
5 people hurt after crash involving camper near Cumberland Sunday
50-year-old Travis Fraze is facing a charge of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Eau Claire man facing child sex crime charge
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers of...
Wis. DNR reminds public of ATV/UTV safety ahead of Labor Day weekend
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools
FILE - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes participates in a...
Barnes’ security costs become campaign issue in Senate run
History and Hayrides
"History and Hayrides" (8/30/22)