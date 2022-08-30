Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting.

Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000).

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday. Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto Repair, in reference to embezzlement of business funds by the former shop manager.

The criminal complaint says the Owner said the former shop manager, Ryan Popham, was recently arrested for drug related activity. The Owner had been going through paperwork and noticed “several irregularities” regarding financials. An investigation revealed that Popham had been pocketing cash and checks for jobs that he had done at the shop.

On April 30 authorities met with Popham at the Mondovi Police Department for an interview regarding this case.

According to the criminal complaint, as of Aug. 16, 2021 a total amount of $10,005.28 cash has been confirmed missing. All cash included has either been proven missing or from customers that stated they paid, or more than likely paid, cash for expenses. $17,041.26 has been confirmed missing. This amount may include cash, check, and card payment. A large amount of this amount includes customers whom did not remember how they paid for services. All money listed has been confirmed to have come from customers that stated they paid for work, and the job order was listed as canceled, or incomplete payments. Due to evidence and statements collected, authorities recommended the charge.

Popham is due back in Court Sep. 21, 2022.

