Cadott Elementary School staff are looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 1st, a new school year will begin in Cadott.

Around 470 students will be starting or returning to Cadott Elementary.

School staff are excited to welcome families and students and are looking forward to a good year.

Principal Terri Olson says one of her favorite things about starting a new school year is being able to connect with students.

“I love the hugs, I love the smiles, and the stories they tell,” Olson said. “One thing that I’m super excited about again is I have lunches with my students so they can sign up and come to the conference room and we would gather around a table and we have lunch together and the things that they say just crack me up. Like, one time we were together and they were asking how old I was and I told them, and this first grader said, How on earth are you still alive? And I just about rolled off my chair. So love the student connections.”

Olson says the first day of school at Cadott elementary is like an open house where families can come visit the school as well.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
The closure was prompted by excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area. (FILE...
Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns
Five people were hurt after a truck crashed into a vehicle towing a large camper in Barron...
5 people hurt after crash involving camper near Cumberland Sunday
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
50-year-old Travis Fraze is facing a charge of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Eau Claire man facing child sex crime charge

Latest News

Cadott Back to School 2
Cadott Back to School 2 - 8/30/2022
The crash happened about five miles north of Bruce Monday evening.
Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday
Cadott Back to School
Cadott Back to School 3 - 8/30/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 8/30/2022