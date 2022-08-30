Cadott Elementary School staff are looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 1st, a new school year will begin in Cadott.

Around 470 students will be starting or returning to Cadott Elementary.

School staff are excited to welcome families and students and are looking forward to a good year.

Principal Terri Olson says one of her favorite things about starting a new school year is being able to connect with students.

“I love the hugs, I love the smiles, and the stories they tell,” Olson said. “One thing that I’m super excited about again is I have lunches with my students so they can sign up and come to the conference room and we would gather around a table and we have lunch together and the things that they say just crack me up. Like, one time we were together and they were asking how old I was and I told them, and this first grader said, How on earth are you still alive? And I just about rolled off my chair. So love the student connections.”

Olson says the first day of school at Cadott elementary is like an open house where families can come visit the school as well.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.