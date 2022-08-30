Chippewa Falls school district holds forum at Chi-Hi focused on crisis situation response

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parents came out to Chippewa Falls High School Monday night to hear from police on how they would respond to a critical situation.

The forum had representatives from the Chippewa Falls police and fire departments as well as from other local schools to discuss what the plan would be if a crisis like an active shooter event were to happen.

“There’s no innocence. Right. Innocence has been removed from schools,” said Lt. Brian Micolichek with the Chippewa Falls police department.

He coordinated the presentation, and says it was necessary to have that difficult conversation with parents.

“There’s been a lot of incidents happening nationwide that I feel that in talking to the parents, that they’re not always aware of how the school and the police departments train together,” said Micolichek.

He outlined what the police response would look like for a crisis situation at a school.

“Initially, within the first few minutes, it would be every officer from, you know, Chippewa Falls police department and the sheriff’s department would be responding,” Micolichek said. “But as every minute goes by, that would grow by dozens of officers coming from, you know, probably within a 50 mile radius of here.”

He also points out that the fluidity of the situation makes it harder to prepare for.

“It evolves as things happen. We have to relearn how what we’re doing... Because when something happens somewhere else, we learn from those incidences,” said Micolichek.

Fire Battalion Chief Jason Thom was also at the community forum, outlining what his department would do in a crisis situation.

“I will set up a command post and try to coordinate the event,” said Chief Thom. He oversees the EMS operations for the fire department.

“Our paramedics will be on site to set up triage treatment, transport areas, treat patients... and then transport to appropriate facilities, coordinate getting additional resources, ambulances, whatever may be needed,” said Chief Thom.

For parents like Nisse Graham, who has two kids in the school district, it’s upsetting such training even exists.

“it’s just been heavy on our parents hearts and our minds,” said Graham. “Schools should always be a safe place. Children are there to learn and grow, and they should.”

Lieutenant Micolichek says there is no telling how effective any plan to respond to a crisis may be, but says it’s better to have a plan when lives are at stake.

