Colfax School District: Together Everyone Accomplishes More

"Together, everyone, accomplishes, more. And that is our motto moving forward."
"Together, everyone, accomplishes, more. And that is our motto moving forward."(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Together, everyone, accomplishes, more. And that is our motto moving forward.”

For Colfax superintendent Bill Yingst, this is his 30th year in Vikings Country. Entering a new school year, Yingst wants teachers, staff, and of course the students to push the theme, ‘One Team’ every chance they get.

“We’re in the people business and the kids especially and our creatures that like social contact and being with their friends and it’s been huge this year, a totally different feel,” says Bill Yingst.

A pride point for the Colfax School District is out of their fleet of 17, 10 are propane powered school buses. It dates back to a energy efficient project in 2013.

“We ran the entire school year on 54 cents a gallon with the LP buses. It’s been a great thing for our students, the buses run quiet, they burn clean, they are energy efficient and it’s been great for the taxpayers as well,” explains Yingst.

Yingst says the teacher shortage has impacted many school districts across the state including Colfax.

“The well is going dry. There’s just not the candidates, we are all just fighting for the same candidates and when you live in a geographical area like the Chippewa Valley, you got the large schools, the medium schools and the small schools and we all need English teachers, we all need math teachers, and we all need science teachers,” adds Yingst.

While no one wants to go through the challenges of the past two years ever again, Yingst says one thing is for certain, the pandemic has proven to be a less on resiliency.

“In running a school district, nobody handed us a playbook, here’s what you do during a pandemic and here’s how you run your school. We learned a lot of positives, we had to be a little more creative and more specific but learned some things coming out of it.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
The closure was prompted by excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area. (FILE...
Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns
Five people were hurt after a truck crashed into a vehicle towing a large camper in Barron...
5 people hurt after crash involving camper near Cumberland Sunday
50-year-old Travis Fraze is facing a charge of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Eau Claire man facing child sex crime charge
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

History and Hayrides
"History and Hayrides" (8/30/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/30/22)
Robert Potts (left) and Carrolee Moore (right)
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
Cadott Back to School 2
Cadott Back to School 2 - 8/30/2022