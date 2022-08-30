DWD arranges 14 new apprenticeship options for Wisconsin students

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin high schoolers will have 14 more occupational options for youth apprenticeships through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) starting this fall, Governor Tony Evers announced.

Juniors and senior students across Wisconsin high schools can now explore 14 different educational pathways in subject areas from agriculture and natural resources to transportation.

The pathways came in an initiative from DWD to modernize and diversify youth apprentice offerings for Wisconsin student. DWD officials said the agency reached out to employers with youth apprenticeships, industry associations and other stakeholders to gather feedback for the training and education needs.

CategoryNew Pathways
Agriculture, food, natural resourcesArborist, dairy grazier
Architecture, constructionGas distribution technician, heavy equipment operator/ operating engineer,
utilities electrical technician
Health sciencesPhlebotomist, resident aide
Information TechnologyIT broadband technician
ManufacturingElectro-mechanical/ mechatronics
Transportation, distribution and logisticsAirport operations and management, aviation maintenance fundamentals,
aviation airframe and powerplant technician, aviation avionics technician

“We have to make sure our kids have apprenticeship opportunities and different pathways to get the jobs and skills training they need to join our state’s workforce,” Gov. Evers said.

Evers added that apprenticeship options would benefit the entire community. “These latest youth apprenticeship pathways will help strengthen the connections among employers, educators, students, and communities, provide new opportunities for our young people to build their futures, and foster our own home-grown talent in critical industries that support local economies across our state,” he said.

According to DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek, Wisconsin’s apprenticeship program has been connecting students and employers for over three decades.

“For the past three years, we have been working closely with industry leaders to review and update the YA training framework to ensure students continue to learn the skills employers are looking for now and in the future,” Pechacek said.

DWD has set the framework for a total of 75 youth apprenticeship opportunities for students by working alongside school consortiums, employers, the Wisconsin Technical College System and other partners. Out of 421 public school districts in Wisconsin, 321, or 76.2% participate in the youth apprenticeship program offered by the state.

