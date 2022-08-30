Gov. Evers touts $90 million education investment during visit to La Crosse

By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers is directing millions of dollars of federal COVID relief money towards school districts across the state.

Tuesday, Evers announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education, which is being split between two categories.

$75 million is meant to help districts retain and recruit staff, address risings costs associated with inflation, and provide direct support for kids in the classroom.

The other $15 million will go towards the governor’s “Get Kids Ahead” initiative, doubling the initial investment Evers made in the program.

“Get Kids Ahead” is meant to improve mental health services in schools, and every public school district in the state is eligible to receive funds under the program as long as they’re used for that purpose.

The $90 million total is being funded by the state’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, but Evers says it’s not enough to continue to help Wisconsin schools.

In a visit to Northside Elementary in La Crosse Tuesday, Evers said the State Legislature needs to provide stronger financial support for school districts so they don’t have to continually go to operating referendum to address their needs.

“What I’m mostly concerned about is those referendums that school districts are forced to do in order to keep their doors open, and make sure that the teachers are paid, things that are basic that the state has to step up,” Evers expressed.

Evers adds the next biennial budget will be crucial for the future of public schools, and urges the legislature to adequately fund school districts statewide.

More information on Evers’ $90 million investment can be found here.

