EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum and Connell’s Family Orchard are joining forces for “History and Hayrides, Thursday, September 8.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

You can enjoy dinner, Connell’s apple pie, learn about Little Ireland, and stay for the fireworks

You can register online.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.