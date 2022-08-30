Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center

Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kwik Trip employees in the Coulee Region have a new option for child care.

The Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center is providing full-time child care for workers at the company’s La Crosse headquarters, production facilities, and regional stores.

“One of the things we’ve heard for many years from all of our co-workers is the stress and hassle of trying to find child care,” Kwik Trip Public Relations Director John McHugh said. " We are always at Kwik Trip trying to find innovative ways to take care of our employees, and we thought this would be a great initiative.”

McHugh adds that moving forward, the Kids Learning Center will be part of the benefits package employees in the La Crosse area receive.

The center is being managed by Bright Horizons, a company that specializes in employer-sponsored child care.

Vice President of Operations Jami Behrens says a growing number of businesses around the country are taking the same route as Kwik Trip.

“It’s a retention tool, it’s a recruitment tool because it’s so hard to compete with other companies, so they know this benefit is so well received, and can really impact for years,” Behrens shared. “It’s not just a one-time benefit, especially for families who have multiple children, so we are seeing a great demand for on-site child care as a benefit for employers.”

Up to 168 children can be cared for at the center, but Bright Horizons plans to start with approximately 60 before expanding further.

“We really want to get to know children, their dispositions, their temperaments, understand parents’ expectations, and really grow from there,” Behrens explained.

McHugh says if the Kids Learning Center is a success in La Crosse, Kwik Trip could open similar facilities in other areas of the state.

Bright Horizons is hoping to welcome children into the center as early as Sept. 6.

