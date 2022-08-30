Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday

The crash happened about five miles north of Bruce Monday evening.
The crash happened about five miles north of Bruce Monday evening.
The crash happened about five miles north of Bruce Monday evening.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ATLANTA (Rusk County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Holcomb of Bruce was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake after being pinned under his ATV.

First responders found Holcomb and his ATV near County Highway H and Sentinal Ash Road about five miles north of Bruce at 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to a release.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the crash, which is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
The closure was prompted by excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area. (FILE...
Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns
Five people were hurt after a truck crashed into a vehicle towing a large camper in Barron...
5 people hurt after crash involving camper near Cumberland Sunday
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
50-year-old Travis Fraze is facing a charge of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Eau Claire man facing child sex crime charge

Latest News

Cadott Back to School 2
Cadott Back to School 2 - 8/30/2022
Cadott Elementary is getting ready for students to return to school
Cadott Elementary School staff are looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year
Cadott Back to School
Cadott Back to School 3 - 8/30/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 8/30/2022