Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday

TOWN OF ATLANTA (Rusk County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Holcomb of Bruce was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake after being pinned under his ATV.

First responders found Holcomb and his ATV near County Highway H and Sentinal Ash Road about five miles north of Bruce at 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to a release.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the crash, which is under investigation.

