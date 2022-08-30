SummerFest to continue 3-weekend format

(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)(KFYR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Summerfest will once again take place on three consecutive weekends. Summerfest will be held June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

Summerfest typically attracts 800,000 people each year. The musical festival offers concerts of all genres on 11 stages.

The musical line-up is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Prior to the pandemic, the festival Summerfest lasted 11 consecutive days.

