Wis. DNR reminds public of ATV/UTV safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Many people likely intend to hit the trails over Labor Day weekend.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers of all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles to “think smart before they start” and follow best safety practices.

According to Wis. DNR, 11 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes this year.

Wis. DNR suggests these tips for a “safe ride”:

  • Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.
  • Wear a seat belt and a Department of Transportation (DOT)-approved helmet.
  • In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.
  • Keep your speed in check for the terrain, visibility conditions and your experience.
  • Remember that some terrain in Wisconsin is too steep for ATV/UTVs. Be careful while traversing hills or uneven terrain.
  • Know before you go. (You can review all ATV/UTV laws here).

A list of safety educational classes is available here. More information on ATV and UTV recreation in the state is available here.

You can view the full media release by Wis. DNR here.

