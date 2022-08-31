70th birthday celebration for local business owner

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One local business owner is celebrating his 70th birthday with a surprise from his employees.

John Muldoon is the owner of Muldoon’s Men’s Wear on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire. John’s father owned the store before him, and he has worked at the store for more than 60 years.

Employees say it’s his commitment to building relationships with customers and the community that has been the key to his success.

“We’ve gotten, I think more, well, many more customers than ever. Last year was a record year. This August is double of last August. So, our business is just phenomenal,” Muldoon said.

Employees celebrated John Muldoon’s 70th birthday by decorating the store and bringing in surprise guests. Muldoon has supported numerous organizations, including school bands, athletics and community arts through the years.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Potts (left) and Carrolee Moore (right)
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
21-year-old Curtis Daniels was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River
Court records show Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000...
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting

Latest News

Wednesday was the first day UW-Eau Claire freshmen moved into the dorms.
UW-Eau Claire provides support to freshmen on campus
70th Birthday Celebration for Local Business Owner
70th Birthday Celebration for Local Business Owner
UWEC Welcomes Freshmen to Campus
UWEC Welcomes Freshmen to Campus
FDA Signs Off On New COVID-19 Boosters
FDA Signs Off On New COVID-19 Boosters
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD SCHOOLS
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD SCHOOLS