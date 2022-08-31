70th birthday celebration for local business owner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One local business owner is celebrating his 70th birthday with a surprise from his employees.

John Muldoon is the owner of Muldoon’s Men’s Wear on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire. John’s father owned the store before him, and he has worked at the store for more than 60 years.

Employees say it’s his commitment to building relationships with customers and the community that has been the key to his success.

“We’ve gotten, I think more, well, many more customers than ever. Last year was a record year. This August is double of last August. So, our business is just phenomenal,” Muldoon said.

Employees celebrated John Muldoon’s 70th birthday by decorating the store and bringing in surprise guests. Muldoon has supported numerous organizations, including school bands, athletics and community arts through the years.

