Charges against former Flambeau School Board President dismissed

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Charges against former Flambeau School Board President, Julie Hauser, are dismissed.

She faced two felony misconduct charges.

District Administrator Erica Schley faces one felony misconduct charge. She was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Her husband, Jeffrey Schley was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaints, Jeffrey Schley tried to get a physical education teacher to change his daughter’s grade. He emailed the teacher, copying his wife on what the teacher believed was harassing emails.

The criminal complaint said it all started in January when Jeffrey Schley emailed the PE teacher requesting the grade change. The teacher took the emails to the principal. The emails were sent to the school board, and a board member then requested a special meeting to deal with the situation.

According to court documents, the Rusk County District Attorney dismissed Hauser’s charges on Aug. 23.

