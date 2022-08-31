Chick-fil-A to open in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Chick-fil-A says the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Onalaska will officially be open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to a media release from Chick-fil-A the new restaurant is located at 3015 South Kinney Coulee Road, is said to operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out ordering. Guests can also place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A App or online.

Chick-fil-A says in their media release the restaurant is looking to hire about 130 Team Members and is offering both full- and part-time positions. Chick-fil-A says Full-time Team Members can choose to work four 10-hour days or five 8-hour days. To apply, text “COWS” to (262) 205-1331.

