Holmen, Bangor among La Crosse County school districts heading to referendum in November

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Several school districts in the Coulee Region are hoping to fund future improvements through November referendums.

Along with La Crosse and Onalaska, both the Holmen and Bangor school districts will be placing referendums on the November ballot for voters to consider.

The School District of Holmen is moving forward with both an operational and capital referendum, with District Administrator Kris Mueller saying the two measures go hand-in-hand.

“We have some aging infrastructure in a few of our buildings, so having those improvements be made, we wanted to make sure that we could maintain those facilities at that level once they are remodeled and updated,” Mueller explained.

As Mueller described, the $650,000 recurring operational referendum would fund future maintenance, along with the district’s technology needs.

The price tag on the capital referendum is $74.75 million, the largest capital referendum in the history of the School District of Holmen.

That money would be used for additions, remodels, deferred maintenance, and other building improvements at Holmen Middle School, Viking Elementary, and Evergreen Elementary.

Mueller says the district determined what projects to prioritize after meeting with the Holmen community.

“The sentiment that came out of that was, take care of the needs, not the dreams, necessarily,” Mueller recalled. “We really siphoned down the list of all the things that needed to happen in the district just to those main needs, and what needs to occur so that our students can really have a good, conducive learning environment.”

About 17 miles away from Holmen, the Bangor School District will also be going to referendum later this year.

Superintendent David Brokopp says Bangor is in a unique situation where it needs to expand its buildings to meet the needs of its student body.

“We have an enrollment that has steadily been growing over the past 10 years,” Brokopp shared. “We are getting pretty cramped on space, especially at our elementary school, and we have a number of facilities that are aging.”

The district is hoping to use a $24 million capital referendum to improve its elementary school building, old school gym, and its combined middle and high school building.

Brokopp believes updating the district’s facilities is essential to ensure Bangor continues to grow into the future.

“It is a big step, and a big piece right now, and I think there’s a lot of people that are questioning, that’s a large number,” Brokopp expressed. “The reality of it is if we want to remain the district that we are proud to be, it takes some investment, and this is our opportunity to do that.”

Much like Holmen’s, the Bangor capital referendum is the largest in school district history.

More information about the School District of Holmen's referendums can be found here, while the Bangor School District will soon launch a website featuring details about its referendum.

Both school districts are planning to hold referendum information sessions with community members over the next two months.

