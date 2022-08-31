New bank to open in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Work on a new bank in Lake Hallie is underway.

Nicolet National Bank which is based more in the eastern half of Wis., is expanding west. Nicolet officially merged with Charter Bank on Monday, and the merger set the stage for a new bank to be built near Walmart in Lake Hallie.

Nicolet Bank says moving to that area will be a big benefit to both existing and new customers.

“We probably have about 25% of our customers are already in the Lake Hallie Chippewa Falls area so now opening a branch to serve them and then also new customers in the area,” Paul Kohler, Senior Vice President of Nicolet Nation Bank, said.

The new bank is expected to open in early spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.